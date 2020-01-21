New Delhi: Public will loose 80-acre land in central vista development

New Delhi (IANS): The Northern Chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects has objected to the modifications proposed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to zonal development plan of central vista on the grounds that there is a loss of at least 80 acres (32 hectares) of land earmarked for general public.

The DDA had invited suggestions from the general public for the modifications proposed by DDA to Zonal Development Plan of Zone D and Zone C.

Shamit Manchanda, Chairman, Northern Chapter, IIA has in a letter to the Secretary DDA said there is a loss of 89 acres of land currently earmarked in MPD 2021/ZDP Zone D directly or indirectly for the general public through

"Recreational, public, semi-public, parking, bus terminal land use" on account of its proposed amendment to government-office. In this land, government offices are proposed to be built and developed. In terms of recreational space alone, the loss in plots 1, 2 & 7 is approximately 20 acres while the addition is only 3.76 acres in Plots 4& 6, the body noted.

Further, the notice provides no details of compensatory allocation of land to recreational/public/semi-public land use for which reason it is surmised that no such provision is made, it added.

The architect's body has also referred to the Master Plan Delhi 2021 under which, "it is clear in the policy document that no new Central government offices should be located in NCT of Delhi", it said.

"We would also like to draw your attention to the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 Section 8.0 Item 8.1 which is not sought to be changed and thereby the proposed changes seem to be in violation of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021", it said.

Under item 8.1 it says, "Decentralisation of offices: As per NCR Plan, no new Central Government and Public Sector Undertaking offices should be located in NCTD.

However, the issue of shifting existing government/PSU offices from Delhi as well as restricting the setting up of new offices would only be possible after a time-bound action plan is prepared together with suitable incentives and disincentives", it added.

The objections have been given in terms of Plot no 1, located on Church Road, near DTC Central Secretariat Bus Terminal where a government office is to come up while the use in MPD 2021 is for bus terminal.

"Due to the increase in Govt. office space, additional transportation services shall be required. Thus, an alternate site needs be provided for the removed Bus / Terminal with additional space as per Master Plan norms.

Plot No. 2 is located opposite the Parliament House and is earmarked for District Park under recreational a purpose which is also to be converted into a government office. In this case, the architect's body noted that an alternate site needs be provided for the removed recreational space as per Master plan norms.

Plot No. 3 is located on south of Dr Rajendra Prasad Road and and houses the National Archives and is earmarked for public and semi public facilities. But under the proposed redevelopment plan, government offices will come up on 5.88 acres and recreational land is 1.88 acres. For this plot, the suggestion is for an alternative site for recreational facilities.

Similarly, plot No. 4 which is located on south of Dr Rajendra Prasad Road and East of Janpath is also proposed as a government office on 22.82 acres with a district park of 1.88 acres is currently earmarked for public and semi public facilities for which the suggestion is for an alternative site for public facilities. "Due to the increase in government office space, additional public and semi-public facilities shall be required. Thus, an alternate site needs be provided for the removed public and semi public facilities with additional space as per Master Plan norms", the body noted.

For Plot No. 5 located on east of Man Singh Road and south of Ashoka Road, is also now being proposed for government office while as per MPD, it is to be used for public and semi public facilities. For this the suggestion is the same as for Plot no. 4.

Plot no 6 is located on north of Maulana Azad Road and east of Janpath which is now also proposed for a government office in 22.82 acres and district park in 1.88 acres but is currently entirely for public and semi public facilities.

"ZDP Zone: D-2001 Recreational (Neighbourhood Play Area)" Define Recreational area being converted to Residential Zone", is the suggestion posted by the architect's body.