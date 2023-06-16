Rainfall brings relief to Delhi as heat subsides

Residents of Delhi received a welcome respite from the scorching heat on Friday as parts of the national capital experienced rainfall.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev chauk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, pic.twitter.com/WjKpNV7pqI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 16, 2023





"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar), (Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Manesar) Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Aligarh, Iglas (UP) during next 2 hours," the IMD had said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, had anticipated the occurrence of light rains in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday due to the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, as reported by the IMD.