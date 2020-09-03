CS Vijay Bhaskar reviews Coronavirus situation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka government chief secretary Vijay Bhaskar held a review of containment measures undertaken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

At the meeting, the officials deliberated on key aspects of containing the spread of the virus, including testing, containment zones, home isolation, Covid Care Centre (CCC) and hospitalisation.

Bhaskar was of the view that officials should test targeted populations and not waste test kits. He suggested that the number of CCC should be brought down since many are opting for home quarantine.

BBMP commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad said, "The number of positive cases has increased due to the heightened Covid tests.

There is nothing to worry. Only 10 % of positive cases were reported in August as compared to 23% in July though the testing has increased to 25,000 daily. The positivity rate has reduced," he said.

On barricades in containment zones, the commissioner made it clear that there will be no barricading if there are only 1-2 cases within 100 metres from the radius of the Covid-19 patient's house "Earlier posters were pasted at the houses of those who have Covid 19 in the containment zones. Now the poster will not be put up, instead we will inform the neighbouring houses about any case in their locality. The barricades will be put up only when there are more than three cases in the 100 meter radius in a containment zone," Prasad added.

At the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), 6,500 beds have been arranged to treat 1,500 people and 1,500 beds were earmarked for the doctors. The remaining 3,500 beds have been purchased by the palike.

After the report from ICMR, the home isolation facility will be checked by going to the homes of the infected. 24,368 Covid victims were admitted to private hospitals by the BBMP.

The municipal corporation committee will visit the hospitals that have suffered more deaths due to covid and get a death audit report.