100-year maximum temperature in Bengaluru recorded in August

Bengaluru: This year, Bengaluru city has recorded exceptionally hot weather in the month of August, which is usually rainy. Instead of rain, the dry weather continues and the temperature in the city is rising. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, Wednesday among the five days with the highest temperature recorded in August in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, GKVK region recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and HAL airport recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius. In 1899, the maximum temperature recorded in August in Balengaluru was 33.3 degrees Celsius.

The city received only 3.9 mm of rainfall this month. The lowest rainfall recorded in the city was 20.6 mm in the month of August in 1885. Two poor records are about to be broken in the same year. The Meteorological Department said this development indicates how disastrous this month is for our city.

In the month of August this year, there was more than 40% rainfall deficiency in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has also received below normal rainfall this year. The lack of rainfall this year in the cauvery river basin, which is the main river that supplies water to Bengaluru, has worried the government and the common people. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is also facing pressure to release water from the KRS reservoir to neighboring Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has again moved the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water sharing issue. Due to lack of rain, Karnataka is also in trouble due to lack of sufficient water. Meanwhile, the scorching heat has left people reeling.