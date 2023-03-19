1,500 trees to be cleared for suburban railway project

Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development (K-RIDE) has decided to clear 1500 trees as the first phase of the 'Sub Urban Rail' project to connect the suburbs has started. The work of the first phase of the 2nd Corridor of Suburban Rail Project from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara has started. The contractor of K-Ride has identified the trees that need to be cleared along the route of the work. Thus, K-Ride had submitted two separate requests to the Deputy Conservator of Forests of BBMP seeking permission to clear 2091 trees.





In this regard, the Deputy Conservator of Forests has given permission to cut 1502 trees for laying railway track and other railway works and to relocate the remaining trees. No objections were received after the public notice was issued by the forest officials. So, in the first order permission was given to move 268 trees. Now 1234 trees have been cleared.





The 'K-Ride' organisation had approached the Deputy Conservator of Forests seeking permission to clear the trees on the railway alignment in the second corridor in three phases. For the first phase of work in the area belonging to BBMP, 268 trees have been allowed to be moved to roadsides or footpaths. The trees in Baiyappanahalli and Lottegollahalli railway station areas will be relocated during the next phase of work. Also, the officials of 'K-Ride' organization said that permission has been given to cut 1234 trees.





Residents of Kasthurinagar on the route from Baiyappanahalli to Channasandra had opposed the cutting of trees. In this background, the officials of 'K-Ride', who conducted a review, agreed to move the trees to roadsides and footpaths instead of cutting them.





One of the residents of Kasthurinagar, Reema said that the suburban rail project has not been properly designed, there is a lot of empty space in our layout, which could have been utilized. This would avoid the necessity of clearing and cutting any trees. These trees have grown exceptionally well over the past 40 years. Now the greening is decreasing due to such projects. So, she said, the authority should take all possible measures to cut less trees.





A better transport system is necessary but the environment should not be sacrificed for it. Kasthuri Nagar has already lost a lot of trees. So, she demanded that the authorities should not commit mass killing of trees in the name of development.





We also understand the concern that residents have over trees. So, we are clearing only those trees identified by the Sub Conservator of Forests. The organization 'K-Ride' has clarified that they are not cutting trees unnecessarily.





We are clearing the trees with the permission of the forest officials. The work of the project is going on as per the rules. Some officers are appointed to perform this function, K-Ride Managing Director Gaurav Gupta said.



