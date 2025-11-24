21 acres notified in Anekal for major stadium project

Bengaluru: TheKarnataka Housing Board (KHB) has issued an order to acquire 21 acres of land in Anekal for the construction of a large sports stadium with a seating capacity of nearly 80,000 spectators. The decision was officially notified in the state gazette on November 22.

According to the notification, over 1.32.05 hectares of land across Hannur and Annemalla villages in Anekal taluk (Survey Nos. 7, 8, 9, 13, etc.) have been identified for acquisition. This includes areas such as Mudukanamole, Muttaalu and Paaluhonda. Additionally, around 2.85.01 hectares of land in Badiga and Attigere villages (Survey Nos. 142/1, 227, etc.), covering Peruru, Balekad and Kadakambala regions, have also been listed.

The gazette states that new survey numbers related to land parcels in Kallaalamole, Honnebailu, Kallayikatte, Kallaya Road, footpaths, agricultural fields and plantations will be acquired for the project. The acquisition notification will come into effect from November 23. Following this, sale, lease, transfer, or any development activities on the notified lands have been strictly prohibited.

As the notified lands fall under Indlavadi (Kasaba Hobli) survey limits, landowners with objections or claims related to compensation, rehabilitation, or disputes have been advised to submit their appeals to the Housing Board Commissioner within 60 days of the notification date (November 22).

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing supporters, expressed gratitude to the people of Anekal taluk for backing the Congress government. He remarked, “I and Suresh speak directly. When you speak truth directly, enemies increase; when you lie, you get more friends,” hinting at political challenges. He also confirmed ongoing discussions on bringing Anekal under the Greater Bengaluru limits.

Meanwhile, the state government is preparing to extend Namma Metro connectivity to Anekal.

A feasibility report on the proposed extension—from Kalena Agrahara to Kadugodi over a 68-km stretch—is expected by June. Plans are also underway to expand metro links to Tumakuru, Hoskote and Bidadi in the future.