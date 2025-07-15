233 autos seized in a week amid fare overcharging crackdown

Bengaluru: Ina city-wide crackdown on fare overcharging, the Transport department has booked 1,006 auto rickshaws and seized 233 within a single week in Bengaluru. The enforcement drive follows a surge in public complaints about aggregators and auto drivers charging nearly double the regulated fares, especially after the ban on bike taxis.

In response, 20 teams under the jurisdiction of 11 RTO offices were deployed to inspect and regulate operations. A total of 3,531 auto rickshaw were inspected. Violations included operating without permits, overcharging passengers, lack of insurance, and missing documents.

Despite the ongoing drive, aggregator companies and several drivers continue to flout fare regulations, according to commuter feedback. Passengers have reported instances of paying Rs50–Rs60 for a 1 km ride, when the actual government-mandated rate is Rs30 for 2 km.

Despite repeated enforcement, aggregators and auto drivers continue to violate the norms, raising concerns among commuters about the lack of accountability and price transparency in app-based ride-hailing services.

The Transport department has indicated that further action is likely unless strict compliance is ensured across platforms and among drivers. Some of the shocking overcharge examples being: Lakkasandra to Vijayanagar (11 km) Official fare Rs 165 + GST; Uber charging Rs313, Majestic to KR Market (1.5 km): Should be Rs 60 (with tax); Ola charging Rs101, Majestic to Anand Rao Circle (1 km) Should be Rs40; Namma Yatri charging Rs70.