2A Reservation Protest in Belagavi, Panchamasalis on fire

Belagavi: The long-standing demand for 2A reservation by the Panchamasali Lingayat community, led by Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji, culminated in a large-scale protest today near Suvarna Soudha in Kondasakoppa.

Over 10,000 Panchamasali activists gathered at the protest site, issuing a deadline to the government for fulfilling their reservation demands. The demonstration, spearheaded by Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji, received open support from leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, C.C. Patil, B.Y. Vijayendra, Iranna Kadadi, and Aravind Bellad.

However, tensions rose when a section of protesters raised slogans against BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra, forcing him to cut short his speech and leave the venue. A verbal altercation followed between MLA Siddu Savadi and some protesters, further escalating the situation.

As the protest intensified, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Iranna Kadadi, and Aravind Bellad were detained by the police. Protesters attempting to march towards Suvarna Soudha faced a baton charge by police, resulting in several arrests and disruptions in traffic along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

The police action drew strong reactions from the protesters, who raised slogans against the police, district administration, and the state government, expressing their frustration over the delay in addressing their demands for reservation under the 2A category.