'5 Rupees Doctor' gets a second life post complex cardiac surgery

Bengaluru: Dr Shankare Gowda, a popular doctor from Mandya, Karnataka known for treating the patients for a mere sum of Rs 5, was suffering from heart-related illness and was undergoing initial treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru in the month of May.

The 67-year-old doctor had complaints of chest pain and was shifted to the hospital. The initial diagnosis revealed that he had a coronary syndrome-inferior wall myocardial infarction, however angiogram revealed he was suffering from triple vessel coronary disease and was having breathing difficulty. He was advised to undergo Coronary Angioplasty for the treatment of his condition.

He was admitted at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road under Dr. VivekJawali, Chief Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Chairman, Dept of Cardiovascular Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru who performed a complex cardiac surgery.

The Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, Chief Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon and Chairman, Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, Dr. VivekJawali explained, "DrShankare Gowda had suffered a major heart attack in Mandya which had damaged a major portion of his heart. However, it was very fortunate that he survived the heart attack. The angiogram revealed major blockage in all the coronary arteries denoting that he had suffered a major heart attack leading to a weak heart. Post thorough examination, it was diagnosed that he had developed fluid accumulation in the lungs, suffered a heart failure, kidney failure due to low perfusion pressure, with an additional lung infection and was on the verge of having multi-organ dysfunction."

DrJawali, further elaborated, "He was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road from Mandya to undergo Surgery. Considering his condition and multiple complications, we created a workup plan to stabilize his condition to be able to go ahead with the surgery. He was admitted in the hospital in the mid of May for a week. We stabilised his condition and sent him back to Mandya for his recovery. Over a period of one month, his condition improved and was admitted at Fortis Hospital in mid-June for undergoing coronary angioplasty. The surgery was performed successfully without any complications and the patient had a very smooth recovery. We are glad that he is completely stable now and feel happy that though he had a major setback, we could help with the best of our treatment to give him a healthier life. We wish him a productive and healthy life, we wish him best of health and a long life."