8 more arrested in OSSC exam paper leak case

Bhubaneswar: Cracking down on Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) question paper leak case, Odisha Police arrested eight more persons, including the mastermind, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said on Thursday. Earlier, nine persons from Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were arrested from Digha in West Bengal in connection with the case.

The OSSC had conducted the main written examination for recruitment of 1008 JE (civil) Group-B posts in different offices of the government of Odisha on July 16, 2023.

However, during an investigation into a fake job racket case registered in Sahadev Khuntia police station of Balasore district, the police came to know that the JE (civil) recruitment examination question paper was leaked prior to the test.