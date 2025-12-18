A Rs 1.5 Crore Tribute to Loyalty”: Mourya Concepts Rewards Six Senior Leaders with Mahindra BE.06 Electric Cars for Outstanding Performance

Bengaluru;In an unprecedented gesture of employee appreciation, Mourya Concepts has honoured six of its most dedicated senior leaders with brand-new Mahindra BE.06 electric cars, each valued at ₹25 lakh—a collective reward worth ₹1.5 crore. This milestone announcement reflects the company’s deep commitment to recognising loyalty, dedication, and leadership excellence.

Mourya Concepts, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading organisation specialising in real estate valuation and high-value assessment projects. The firm handles valuations for major Banks, NBFC's, Housing Finance Companies, Judicial Courts, Income Tax Departments and are experts in assessing value of malls, star hotels, resorts, clubs, and large commercial establishments for arriving the Capital Values and also for taxation purposes.

Mourya Concepts has become one of India’s fastest-growing valuation companies with 45 branches across India and an international presence in Dubai in the name and style as KRA Global Real Estate Valuers. Mourya Concepts is a team of 330 professionals operates across 7 states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana,Tamilnadu, Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana, Gujrat—with 24 centres in Karnataka alone.

Founded 20 years ago, Mourya Concepts has witnessed accelerated growth over the past eight years and now aims to expand to 100 branches within India and 100 global centres in the next five years.

Speaking at the announcement, Mr. Venugopal K V , Director of Mourya Concepts and Founder of KRA Global Real Estate Valuation Services LLC , stated that this extraordinary gesture draws inspiration from the leadership values of Shri Ratan Tata, known for honouring and uplifting employees who form the backbone of an organisation’s success.

The six senior leaders—each associated with the company for over five years and independently managing regions were recognised for their unwavering commitment and exceptional contribution:

Rohit Vaidya– CEO, Santosh Patil – Vice President ,Tameezulla Khan – Vice President .Pramod Belgaonkar – Vice President ,Yogesh Naik– Vice President and Akash Tambi – Vice President

The awardees represent key regional hubs such as Pune, Hubli, Belagavi, and Mysuru, demonstrating the organisation’s strong leadership base across India. Mourya Concepts continues to serve as a preferred valuation partner for several major banks and financial institutions including:

IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, BOB, Union Bank, UCO Bank, IndusInd Bank, South Indian Bank, Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance, and other leading NBFCs.