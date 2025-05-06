Abu Dhabi plays host to Indian kids with a range of historical gems for them to discover

Bengaluru: A recent global study, commissioned by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), surveyed kids aged between 5–12 , revealing that 93% of Indian children want to participate in activities that help them make new friends. Among the top highlights of the research, was the insight that Indian kids are looking to explore different cultures beyond their own borders, making cultural curiosity the new thing among the younger generation.

According to the study, an astounding figure of more than three in four Indian kids want to visit a museum on holiday. Today’s generation of Indian children are also more inclined towards visiting food markets, exploring diverse cultures, and other similar factors. The results reveal:

Food plays a significant role in driving young Indian travellers with over 90% of kids wanting to visit food markets, an opportunity to learn more about different cultures.

As many as 96% want to visit water parks and play water sports, with these activities making holidays more adventurous and amusing.

The trend continues with as many as 80% keen to visit grand places and 80% having interest in seeing how people live, as well as things to do like experiencing climbing lessons (79%) on holidays.

The Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, H.E. Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi said, "As both a parent and a marketer, I know firsthand how important it is to really listen to kids, to understand what lights them up, what sparks their imagination, and what makes a holiday unforgettable. We commissioned this research to hear what truly matters to children when they look at holidays, and what they told us was inspiring: they want connection, adventure, and the freedom to play out the stories they love. Abu Dhabi brings all of that to life as a place where kids can dream big, try new things, and feel right at home doing it with their loved ones."

With the data revealing interesting insights on young Indian travellers, DCT Abu Dhabi has collaborated with kids to co-create an exciting seven-day itinerary – by, kids for kids. The Kid-Recommended itinerary will comprise theme parks, museums, zoo visits, beach days, and plenty of other amazing locations in Abu Dhabi.