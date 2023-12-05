Ahead of a new cruise season, NMPA sensitises its stakeholders

Mangaluru: The cruise industry stands out as a rapidly expanding sector within the travel and tourism domain, capable of making substantial contributions to a destination’s economic vitality. With the imminent commencement of the cruise season for Indian ports in November 2023, the New Mangalore Port is gearing up for a bustling period. Kicking off the season, the Seven Seas Navigator vessel is scheduled to dock at the port on December 8, 2023.

Anticipating a vibrant cruise season running from the second week of December 2023 to the second week of May 2024, New Mangalore Port is set to host 10 cruise vessels. The port envisions an uptick in cruise calls in the coming years, especially post the initiation of the new cruise season in India after the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, efforts are underway to attract domestic cruise calls to Mangalore, reflecting the port’s commitment to expanding its cruise tourism portfolio.

Building on the successes of the previous season, New Mangalore Port has implemented various initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall experience for cruise passengers. In a proactive move, a Cruise Tourism Sensitization Program was organized on April 12, 2023, in collaboration with the Office of the Director, India Tourism, Bengaluru, and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Presided over by Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, and attended by dignitaries including K G Nath, Dy Chairman, NMPA, Mohamed Farouk, Director, Indian Tourism, Rajendra Prasad Pathak, DC, CISF, and N Manikya, Dy Director, Karnataka Tourism, the program aimed to foster a collective understanding among cruise stakeholders.

Farouk emphasized the manifold advantages of cruise tourism, citing its positive impact on regional economies, employment opportunities, and overall economic growth. Dr. A. V. Ramana underscored the importance of ensuring a positive tourism experience and urged stakeholders to align efforts with the government’s tourism development initiatives. He highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering tourism growth within the country.

The sensitization program served as a platform to raise awareness about the significance of cruise tourism and promote collaboration among stakeholders involved in handling cruise passengers and ships.

A key focus was the implementation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of cruise vessels and passengers. The event drew participation from diverse agencies, including port authorities, customs, immigration, security (CISF), state government, ship agents, cruise lines, tour operators, port health officers (PHO), and senior port officers,

ensuring a comprehensive dialogue on the future of cruise tourism at New Mangalore Port.