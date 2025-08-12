Ailing Tripura Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru for treatment

Agartala: Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, who underwent an emergency surgical procedure at a private hospital here after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke on August 8, was taken to a Bengaluru facility for better treatment on Monday, his family said.

Two doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, came here on Sunday to provide an expert opinion on the condition of Sen who is 72 years old. “They (doctors from AIIMS) thoroughly examined the patient and reviewed his case with a team of treating doctors. The experts confirmed that the initial management and timely brain decompression surgery had been appropriate,” the private ILS hospital here said in a bulletin.Dr Arijit Sen, the son of the Speaker, told reporters that his father’s condition is stable with all vital organs functioning normally after the brain surgery.”We shifted him to a Bangalore-based hospital for further treatment,” he said.

He thanked Chief Minister Manik Saha for properly managing the initial treatment of his father.The Speaker suffered a brain haemorrhage at Agartala railway station on August 8.Indirectly referring to the opposition CPI(M)’s criticism of the Speaker’s treatment in a private medicare facility here instead of GBP Hospital, a tertiary care institution for Heart, Brain and other disorders, his son said it was the family’s decision to treat him there. “He is our father, and we will decide where he will be treated. Nobody could dictate that to us. It is not good to play politics over an ailing person,” he said.