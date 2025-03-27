Live
Air India Express to Launch Direct Flights from Mangaluru to Hyderabad, Chennai
Highlights
In a move to improve connectivity from the coastal city, Air India Express will introduce direct flights to Hyderabad and Chennai from Mangaluru International Airport starting next month.
Mangaluru: In a move to improve connectivity from the coastal city, Air India Express will introduce direct flights to Hyderabad and Chennai from Mangaluru International Airport starting next month.
The Hyderabad service will operate every Wednesday beginning April 2, with flight IX 2915 departing Mangaluru at 6:10 am and arriving in Hyderabad at 8:00 am. The return flight, IX 2913, will leave Hyderabad at 5:25 pm, reaching Mangaluru at 7:15 pm.
Similarly, flights to Chennai will commence on April 5 and operate on Saturdays. Flight IX 2917 will leave Mangaluru at 2:00 pm and land in Chennai at 3:40 pm. The return service, IX 2918, will depart from Chennai at 4:20 pm, arriving in Mangaluru by 6:00 pm.
Air India Express will deploy its 186-seater Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on both routes, offering greater capacity and convenience compared to the 78-seater ATR aircraft currently used by IndiGo, which operates daily and weekly services on these routes.
