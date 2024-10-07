Airavat Club Class 2.0: New Volvo Bus by KSRTC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be adding 20 Airavat Club Class 2.0 model buses to its fleet by the end of this month. Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, Chairman, SR Srinivas (Vasu), Vice Chairman, Mohammad Rizwan Nawab and Managing Director, KSRTC visited the Volvo bus manufacturing factory near Hoskote to inspect new bus.

The transport corporation has planned to add 20 Airavat club class 2.0 model for passengers safe and comfortable journey. The cost of each bus is Rs 1.78 crore. KSRTC currently has a total of 443 luxury buses.

The key features of the bus are it has powerful halogen headlights and daytime running lights (DRL) with new plush interiors and Scandinavian-style exteriors, offering visually appealing aesthetics. Aerodynamic design providing better fuel efficiency. Advanced engine technology, delivering superior performance and improved fuel efficiency (KMPL). 3.5% increase in overall bus length, providing more space between passenger seats. 5.6% increase in overall bus height, offering more headroom. Windshield glass is 9.5% wider, improving driver visibility and reducing blind spots. Larger luggage space, offering 20% more capacity compared to previous buses, making it the first bus with such ample luggage space.

Equipped with next-generation mobile charging points like USB and C-type. Enhanced air conditioning system due to a larger AC duct. Premium experience and comfort for passengers with high-quality seats and materials. Pantographic design, making vehicle maintenance easier. Rear fog lights for improved safety during nighttime driving. Easy-to-reach driver controls and switches for greater driver convenience. Fire Alarm and Protection System (FAPS) installed for increased passenger safety during emergencies. Water pipes with 30 nozzles are installed on both sides of the passenger seats, which activate and spray water during fire accidents. Drivers can easily view pedestrians from the passenger door, enhancing pedestrian safety.

Karnataka is at the forefront of adding various models of advanced buses to its fleet to meet passenger demand. On this occasion, Dr. K Nandinidevi, IAS, (Personnel and vigilance), senior officers of the Corporation and Volvo company were present.