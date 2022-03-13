Airbnb invests in new tech hub in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Online vacation rental company Airbnb on Saturday announced fresh investment through the impending opening of a new technology hub here in Bengaluru.

"India is an incredibly important market for Airbnb. The opening of this technology hub will further our ongoing investment in the nation and is a testament to our long-term vision for growing our business locally into the future," Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Airbnb, said in a statement.

Airbnb's Bengaluru technology hub will aim to create local, skilled jobs, with plans for the centre to cater to a few hundred people in the initial phases, followed by an expanded footprint in the future.

"We are incredibly excited to be forging a deeper connection with Bengaluru, given the city is increasingly attracting and nurturing top technology talent," said Blecharczyk. "The tech hub we are announcing today will bolster our ability to serve our global community, while also providing fresh opportunities for talented local engineers and tech specialists," Blecharczyk added.