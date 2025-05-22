AML in India: A Race Against Time for Diagnosis, Access, and Reform

Bengaluru: As India continues to strengthen its cancer care ecosystem, attention is now turning toward lesser-known but highly aggressive diseases that often go undetected until its too late. One such condition is Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)a rare, fast-progressing form of blood cancer that can rapidly become life-threatening without timely diagnosis and treatment. For many patients, the onset is silent, the symptoms vague, and the window for intervention tragically narrow. Despite global strides in targeted therapies and diagnostics, India still faces major challenges in awareness, access, and affordability. With cases gradually rising, experts are calling for AML to be recognized as a national health priority to prevent avoidable loss of life.

As part of a series of nationwide engagements, AbbVie Healthcare hosted a city-level awareness discussion on AML in Bengaluru, bringing together oncologists, to discuss the critical gaps and provided city-specific insights into the current AML landscape.

Dr. Sharat Damodar, Chief of Hematology and Transplant Services,Mazumdar Shaw Medical Cente, Anekal, and Narayana Multispeciality Hospital said,With a growing urban population and improved cancer registries, there has been overall increase of 1-2% in all cancers including blood cancers like AML, particularly among patients aged 40 and above. However, less than 20% of AML patients here undergo molecular testing, often due to cost barriers and lack of insurance coverage for diagnostics.

The discussion underscored a pressing need for better integration of advanced diagnostics in government hospitals.

AML is not just a rare disease, its a rapidly fatal one if not caught early. In India, we often encounter patients at advanced stages due to lack of awareness, limited access to diagnostics, and the high cost of advanced treatments. Precision medicine has transformed the global AML landscape. With targeted therapies, we are seeing improved survival rates. But for Indian patients, these breakthroughs are inaccessible unless we implement the right policy and healthcare reforms said Dr. Prasad Narayanan, Senior Consultant and Director - Medical Oncology, Hemato Oncology and BMT at Cytecare Cancer Hospitals