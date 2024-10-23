As rain woes continue, North Bengaluru bears the brunt

Bengaluru: Five people were killed in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru, which has been reeling under incessant rains for the past three days, bringing several residential areas and roads under knee-deep water.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate marooned people with the help of coracles in the country's IT capital on Tuesday.

North Bengaluru bore the brunt of the rains as several areas were flooded in and around Yelahanka.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Yelahanka received 157 mm (six inches) rain in just six hours from Tuesday midnight to Tuesday 6 am.

Due to the waterlogging, normal life was thrown out of gear in Northern Bengaluru. People preferred staying indoors, while many passengers missed their flights, trains and buses. Children were not able to go to schools in areas that were flooded.

Many houses in low-lying areas and near lakes were inundated. Household items, vehicles and electronic goods were damaged.

There was severe traffic jam on many important roads. Ballari Road that leads to the Kempegowda International Airport, witnessed chock-a-block for several kilometers.

The Tumakuru Road, Old Madras Road and Kanakapura Road too saw severe traffic congestion.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath waded in knee deep to reach out to the residents living in the area.

The India Meteorology Department has predicted that light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts.

Also, isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, Haveri, Davangere, Ballari, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar districts.