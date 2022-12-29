Assembly passes BMLTA bill integrating all modes of public transport    

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill, which intends to consolidate all public transportation services—from autorickshaws to city buses and metro trains—was approved by the Karnataka Assembly.

Bengaluru city transportation will fall within the purview of the BMLTA, and the planned authority's territory will be 279 sq km, according to Minister of Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs, J C Madhuswamy. "All public transportation options will be integrated by this authority. All of the policy choices pertaining to urban mobility will be made," in the Karnataka Assembly, he said as he moved the BMLTA bill introduced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In order to facilitate comprehensive transportation planning, the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), which establishes a framework for the integration of numerous institutional and departmental activities, was supplemented by this measure, according to the Minister. In support of the proposal, Bommai argued that Bengaluru's growth was not planned, with planning on one side and growth on the other.

"Although the roads have not been widened, the city is adding 5,000 new cars every day. There are 1.3 crore people living in the city, but soon the number of vehicles will outnumber people," said Bommai. He also emphasised the necessity for a scientific investigation, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, has been contacted to carry out the study.

According to the Chief Minister, 7,000 of the cameras purchased through the Nirbhaya Scheme are operational. These actions have resulted in far more fines being collected from traffic violators than were previously done through physical inspection.

The law states that the Chief Minister would serve as the ex-officio chairperson and that the minister in charge of Bengaluru and the minister of transportation will serve as the vice chairpersons. Members will include the Divisional Railway Manager, Additional Chief Secretaries, the Mayor of Bengaluru, the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, Commissioners of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Bangalore Development Authority, the Managing Directors of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Bangalore Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises, and the Regional Officer of the National Highway Authority of India.

Additionally, it has suggested adding representatives of civil society and experts in urban mobility as its members. By creating and maintaining the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), the BMLTA will have the responsibility of promoting seamless mobility in the Urban Mobility Region through integrated land use and transport planning. The City Mobility Investment Programme created in accordance with the CMP will also be reviewed and approved by it.