Cold Wave Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Yanam

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for a significant drop in temperatures across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next three days, urging the public to exercise caution.

The Centre has attributed this chilling forecast to northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere affecting the region, resulting in the possibility of severe cold wave conditions for the duration of the alert.

Forecasts indicate that dry weather will persist in Rayalaseema, as well as in North and South Coastal Andhra, including Yanam, throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Centre further advised that minimum temperatures in Rayalaseema could fall 2-3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average in certain areas over the next five days.

Moreover, it has been reported that some regions in the state may experience minimum temperatures dropping by 3°C to 4°C below normal within the next two days. The Meteorological Centre also noted that cold wave conditions are expected in parts of North and Central Telangana today and tomorrow.