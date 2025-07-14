Auto drivers charge extortionate fares; over 1,000 booked

Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw commuters in Bengaluru are being fleeced by drivers demanding exorbitant flat fares while refusing to operate fare meters — a growing menace that has prompted intervention from transport authorities.

Instances of commuters being charged ₹100 to ₹150 for short city rides — often less than 3 kilometres — are rising sharply. A typical ride from MG Road to Shivajinagar, which should cost around Rs 50 as per meter tariffs, is being charged Rs 120. Similarly, a ride from Shivajinagar to Brigade Road — a distance of just 2.5 km — is costing passengers Rs100. Even a 3-km trip from Koramangala to Forum Mall is being charged Rs 130 by some drivers.

The Bangalore Consumer Groups have lodged multiple complaints with the Transport Department and the city police, citing the increasing harassment of commuters. “Most auto drivers openly refuse to switch on the meter and quote flat rates. If you question them, they drive away or respond rudely,” said a member of the group.

Acting on the complaint, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the Bengaluru City Police launched a special enforcement drive this week. Over 1,000 autorickshaws in central Bengaluru — including areas like MG Road, Cubbon Park, Majestic, and Commercial Street — have been booked for fare violations, refusal to ply, and other non-compliance issues.

An RTO official confirmed, “Autorickshaw drivers are bound by meter fares.

Overcharging is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act. We are taking strict action.”

However, drivers and owners argue that rising competition from bike taxis land low ride volumes have pushed them into financial distress.

“Rapido has eaten into our daily income. We are hardly getting five or six rides a day.