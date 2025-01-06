Live
Just In
Auto drivers demand increase in fares after bus ticket hike
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Bus Ticket Price Hike is burning the pockets of the public. The ticket price has increased from Rs 7 to Rs 115, which has cut into the pockets of the people. Meanwhile, pressure is being exerted to increase auto rickshaw fares. Some auto driver organisations have requested the Bangalore City District Commissioner to increase auto rickshaw fares. They have asked for an increase of Rs 5 per kilometer and Rs 10 per two kilometers. Currently, the au-to rickshaw fare is Rs 30 per kilometer. Now they have requested an increase of Rs 40.
A meeting of the associations was called on December 23, 2024 regarding the fare hike. However, the meeting was postponed due to various reasons. Now the meeting will be held again in the third week of this month, and a decision will be taken on the fare hike.
However, there is no consensus among the auto organisations on the fare hike. They are saying that there should be no increase in auto fares until the bike taxi ban is lifted. The Bangalore City District Commissioner will increase the fares after all the driver organizations give a unanimous opinion.
The Bangalore City District Commissioner- Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority, an officer from the Jayanagar RTO office- Secretary and Traffic DCP (any one division), an officer from the Legal Metrology Department, and an officer from the Consumer Forum will be the committee members.