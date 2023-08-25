Avidii to Support Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Women@Work Initiative in Karnataka: Opening Up Job Opportunities for Women & Engineering Students

Bangalore: Avidii, an on-demand EdTech platform, has proudly announced that the company will be supporting Women@Work (W@W), an initiative of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). KDEM is a non-profit organization created by the Government of Karnataka and industry to serve as a knowledge bridge between the state government and various industries. Avidii, who is at the forefront of backing this initiative across Karnataka, will address immense opportunities available for women in the teaching field, as tutors.

The initiative aims to provide employment support to 500 women from Karnataka per year. It will also help 10,000 students with upskilling & gaining academic expertise. Avidii recognizes the invaluable talent and potential that women bring to the table in the education sector and is dedicated to providing attractive opportunities for them to become part-time or full-time teachers. By offering flexible working arrangements that allow educators to teach from the comfort of their homes, the aim is to support women in achieving a stable work-life balance, while earning competitive incomes. In addition to this, Avidii also encourages Engineering students to explore these on-the-go teaching opportunities to provide mentorship and guidance to young students.

Deepak Subbarao, Co-Founder, Avidii, says, "We always look to create impact by partnering with various associations, NGO's and government bodies. Our efforts for KDEM's Women@Work (W@W) initiative will create an employment platform for women and engineering students, to act as a source of income easily accessible from the comfort of their homes. KDEM has been providing various opportunities for individuals at the grassroots level to grow, and we are happy to be a part Of their ecosystem to help drive this initiative."

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM, says, "Karnataka aims to provide better opportunities for the workforce, with a special focus on women and student entrepreneurs from our emerging tech-clusters and corporate support is always welcome to take the initiatives forward in a bigger way. We're happy to have Avidii as a partner for this initiative."

Avidii was formally launched in 2021 and is currently operational in four countries. An innovative and dynamic company, it is revolutionizing the way students—primarily in the age group of 11 to 18—get help with their studies. By providing real-time, one-to-one connection between students and tutors, Avidii is making it easier for young learners to get personalized help with their studies anytime, anywhere.

Avidii's unique selling proposition lies in its range of instantaneous, on-demand and personalized services. The platform's on-demand nature and lack of required commitment for any minimum period differentiates it from various other EdTech players in the country. The platform tailors the learning experience to suit individual learners, taking into account their specific needs and preferences to create an optimal learning experience.

