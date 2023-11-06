Bajrang Dal calls for cancellation of cattle auction by university

Dharwad: Dharwad Agricultural University, renowned for its contributions to agricultural research and related vocations, also plays a pivotal role in the dairy sector. Its dairy unit houses a diverse range of cattle, including the Dharwadi buffalo breed and various Rasu breeds.

Surplus cattle in this unit, totaling 56, are scheduled to be auctioned on November 6, as indicated in an official announcement. However, this auction has raised concerns within the community as it is feared that most cattle sold at such auctions end up in slaughterhouses.

The Bajrang Dal is vehemently opposing the proposed auction and has demanded its immediate cancellation to prevent cattle from falling into the hands of butchers. They argue that if the university cannot maintain these surplus cattle, they should be donated to government-run schools rather than contributing to the slaughterhouse trade.

The current auction regulations set by the Agriculture University stipulate that only farmers and milk producers, whether affiliated with a milk producers’ association or not, can participate. Despite this, activists allege that individuals who claim to be farmers participate in the auction but ultimately lead the cattle to slaughterhouses.

The Bajrang Dal’s position is that these auctions facilitate cattle procurement for slaughter rather than serving their intended purpose of benefiting genuine farmers and producers. In light of their concerns, they have submitted a petition to the University Chancellor, urging the immediate cancellation of the auction.

University officials, particularly Agriculture University VC Prof. P. L. Patil, have not provided a response or clarification regarding the situation. As the auction date approaches, tensions are escalating, and local authorities have been alerted of protests or disturbances during the auction. The resolution of this cattle auction dispute remains uncertain, with all parties awaiting developments on November 6.