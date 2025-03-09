Bangalore City University to be named after Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru: Taking objection to the criticism by the opposition for naming the Bengaluru University after former Prime Minister Late Manmohan Singh, the Karnataka government has stated that it will give more recognition to late PM Singh, considering his contributions to the country.

D.K. Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, made the statement in this regard in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi on Saturday. Speaking to media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated: “We are not confined to Bangalore University, we will keep former PM Late Manmohan Singh’s name for more institutions as his name should be remembered by all of us.”

When asked about the controversy over naming Bangalore University after Manmohan Singh, Shivakumar responded: “When they (BJP) name places after Deendayal Upadhyaya, why can’t we name an institution after Manmohan Singh? The flyover leading to Bengaluru International Airport, the Electronic City flyover, the Nelamangala flyover, the JNNURM scheme, NREGA, the Food Security Act, the Right to Education, the Right to Information, and the ASHA workers’ scheme—these were all implemented by Manmohan Singh.”

“Has the BJP implemented even one such scheme? Considering his contributions to the country and Karnataka, Manmohan Singh deserves even more recognition,” Shivakumar stated.

Speaking in Kalaburagi, Shivakumar further stated that the late Manmohan Singh strengthened the country in line with the ideals of the Constitution. He uplifted the nation and contributed significantly to its economic progress. “Hence, it is our duty to remember him. He was a highly progressive leader with a broad vision for the country. We will be naming more institutions after him,” he reiterated.

Manmohan Singh, a former Prime Minister and an unforgettable leader, holds a significant place in the nation’s history. After former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, there is no one who matches his stature. He was truly a great leader. Today, thanks to his contributions, people are no longer suffering from hunger, and employment opportunities have expanded to rural areas as well, Shivakumar stated. On Friday, the Karnataka government announced that Bangalore City University would be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while presenting the budget for the financial year 2025-26. He said Bangalore City University will be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University. To make this a model university in the country, Government Arts College and Government R.C. College will be made constituent colleges of this University