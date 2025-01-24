Barefoot No More: The Upcycling Movement Led by Two Teenagers- Ameya Uchil and Vedika Balachandar

Bengaluru: In a quiet suburban neighborhood, two high school students Ameya Uchil and Vedika Balachandar noticed a recurring problem - children and adults walking barefoot through streets littered with waste, exposed to sharp objects, and prone to infections. The sight was troubling. They learned that going barefoot not only causes discomfort but also exposes individuals to diseases such as hookworm and tetanus. This reality sparked a drive in them to make a difference, leading to the inception of Club Hasiru Sole in Feb 2023, an initiative centered around upcycling discarded shoes.

Each year, over 20 billion pairs of shoes are manufactured globally, contributing to 1.4% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. Sadly, a significant number of these shoes end up in landfills, adding to the already overwhelming burden of non-biodegradable waste. Shoes, often composed of synthetic materials, can take decades to decompose, releasing toxic chemicals into the soil and water systems. Recycling, while a better alternative to disposal, involves energy-intensive processes such as melting and shredding, which degrade the material quality and consume vast amounts of water. Estimates suggest that recycling footwear can consume a significant liter of water per kilogram - an environmental cost.

Moved by the plight of the underserved communities and the alarming environmental impact of discarded shoes, Ameya and Vedika founded Club Hasiru Sole. The initiative focuses on upcycling - a creative and resource-efficient method that preserves the integrity of materials while requiring minimal energy compared to traditional recycling. A study published in the Journal of Ecological Engineering found that sustainable footwear designs incorporating upcycled materials achieved a carbon footprint of 2.23 kg CO₂-equivalent per pair. In contrast, traditional footwear designs averaged 13.5 kg CO₂-equivalent per pair, indicating an approximate 83.5% reduction in carbon emissions.

Ameya and Vedika began by collecting old shoes from local households, schools, and community centers. They restored the shoes, ensuring they were comfortable, durable, and hygienic. Through their efforts, they have distributed upcycled footwear to children in orphanages, slum communities, and sanitation workers who tirelessly maintain urban spaces. For individuals who previously walked barefoot, the gift of sturdy shoes means safety, mobility, and dignity. It’s more than just a pair of shoes; it’s a step towards a healthier and more secure life. Till date Club Hasiru Sole has distributed more than 6000 pairs of shoes.

Their initiative has already diverted an impactful amount of waste from landfills, preventing the release of CO2 emissions for every pair of upcycled shoes. By addressing the dual challenge of waste management and social welfare, Club Hasiru Sole aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 1 (No Poverty). Through workshops and community engagement sessions, these teenagers have also raised awareness about the detrimental effects of shoe waste and the importance of upcycling. They’ve inspired others to rethink their consumption habits and see discarded items as resources rather than refuse.

Their work underscores an essential truth: meaningful change doesn’t require vast resources or large-scale operations. It requires compassion, creativity, and the willingness to act. Club Hasiru Sole is a testament to how young minds when driven by empathy and determination, can create ripples of transformation. In a world grappling with environmental and social challenges, their journey offers a beacon of hope.

Upcycling is more than a practical solution; it’s a movement rooted in care and innovation. These teenagers have shown that, with determination and community spirit, even the smallest actions can lead to profound impacts. Their journey reminds us that every step, no matter how small, can pave the way for a sustainable and equitable future—one pair of shoes at a time.