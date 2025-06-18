Barista Coffee Company Collaborates with US Cranberries to Launch Cranberry-Infused Summer Offerings in India

Bengaluru: Barista Coffee Company, one of India’s leading home-grown coffee chains, is delighted to collaborate with US Cranberries to introduce a vibrant new range of cranberry-based beverages and desserts. The exclusive offerings will be available in selected Barista cafes pan India from June 15 - September 14, 2025.

US Cranberries are globally celebrated for their bold taste, nutritional benefits, and versatility in food and beverage applications. Catering to diverse tastes, this collaboration combines Barista’s focus on new and exciting offerings, enriching its menu with global flavours and delivering an indulgent yet health-forward experience for café patrons.

The specially curated cranberry menu features Cranberry Air Espresso, Cranberry Mocha Frappe, Cranberry Matcha Cake and US Cranberry Cookies.

Each offering is a fusion of flavour and function, ideal for India’s summer palate and a growing base of wellness-conscious consumers.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee, said, " At Barista Coffee Company, we constantly strive to curate offerings that align with our customers evolving preferences. Our partnership with The Cranberry Institute reflects our shared vision of quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity. The flavour of cranberries elevates our beverages and desserts to a new level of indulgence. We are excited to bring this exclusive series to our guests across the country.”

Commenting on the initiative, Sumit Saran, India market representative of The Cranberry Institute stated, “We are proud to partner with Barista Coffee Company to showcase the dynamic potential of US cranberries. This campaign not only brings an exciting flavour experience to café lovers but also highlights the growing culinary integration between the US and Indian markets. US cranberries are nutritious and flavourful but also beautifully complement both beverages and desserts, adding a unique tangy & sweet note that elevates every creation. We’re thrilled to see them take centre stage on Barista’s summer menu.”

With this launch, Barista Coffee reinforces its position as a leader in menu innovation, while US Cranberries expands its presence and builds stronger partnerships within India’s foodservice industry.