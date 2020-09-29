Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad along with Gaurav Gupta, administrator of the civic body, on Monday, reviewed long-delayed eight-lane signal-free corridor project at Okalipuram.



The project is aimed at providing seamless connectivity from the city centre to the western part of Bengaluru. It was earlier said that the corridor would be open to public use from March.

Prasad has asked the project engineers to complete the work at earliest. The project jointly carried out by BBMP and the Railways, have missed several deadlines after its foundation stone was laid in December 2012.

"The Tumkur Railway Track Box Pushing Work in Oakalipuram Corridor should be completed by the Railway department in a few days. We have instructed the BBMP officials to coordinate with the Railway Department and the Water Board authority to complete the work. The Railway Department and the Water Board Department officials have been instructed to coordinate with the authorities to complete the work and facilitate smooth traffic.

Only after the Railways finish it's part the BBMP can complete the remaining part of its work in the project." BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said.

493 meter steel bridge from Sivananda Circle to Crescent Road was also inspected. Previously, the construction of the 326.25-meter-long causeway was approved. Nearly 600 km of road widening under construction near the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Sivananda Railway Station was also inspected.