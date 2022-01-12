BBMP gives away old kits to patients in home quarantine

Bengaluru: In the list of the treatment of Covid-19, 'Ivermectin' and 'doxycycline' tablets have been dropped in the country. But, the BBMP is providing these drugs to patients with symptoms of Covid infection who are in home quarantine.

On December 25, a 43-year-old man from the Bommanahalli Zone who was diagnosed with infection was given a home-based kit (HI) by BBMP.

This kit contains sanitizer (100 ml), mask, vitamin C (500 mg), zinc tablets (50 mg), paracetamol plus for six days, ivermectin for three days, and doxycycline for five days. They have not taken these two pills as per the advice of a private doctor. "It is my opinion that the rest of the kit was given to patients after the second wave," he said. Many infected people living in other parts of the city have also received old kits. Old kits were also distributed on Monday.

Some complain that BBMP officials intend to dispose of old kits that are left in stock after the second wave. The kit should contain paracetamol, vitamin C, and zinc pills for patients with residual infection symptoms. The Ministry of Health has withdrawn the ivermectin and doxycycline tablets from the treatment list on June 7, a clinical treatment committee member said.

Instructions not to issue old kit

This problem has been noticed. BBMP chief health officer AS Balasundar said teams in all sectors have been instructed not to give away old kits. Experts tell us not to distribute any kind of kits. BBMP intends to provide new kits though no decision has been taken yet.