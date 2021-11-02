BBMP to install Puneeth Rajkumar's statue at their HQ premises

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta informed that the legal framework for the installation of the 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar statue would be taken up in the vicinity of Dr Rajkumar statue at the BBMP headquarters.

Speaking at the 66th Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations and on paying respect to Puneethh Rajkumar at the office of the BBMP Employees Kannada Union Association.

BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta said "Actor Puneethh Rajkumar's death has caused pain to all. His movies belonged to everyone's taste. The loss of such an artist has caused the state a huge loss." The general secretary of the BBMP Employees Kannada Union, Amrit Raj said that if the chief commissioner approves for installation of a bronze statue of Puneethh Rajkumar next to Dr Rajkumar, it will be built at the expense of the Kannada Sangha, the statue will be installed in two months.

Administrator Rakesh Singh, Special Commissioners Dayanand, Tulsi Maddeneni, Triloka Chandra, Former Mayor J Huchchappa, President of Kannada Janashakthi Center CK Ramegowda, Sangolli Krishnamurthy and others were present.