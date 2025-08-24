BC commission begins preparations for socio-educational survey

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC) on Friday said preparations for socio-educational survey have begun and it is expected to be finished within 90 days.

“The actual conduct of the survey involves house listing and mapping operations in the first stage. That enables comprehensive counting, numbering of houses in serial order and mapping of all the households across the state that facilitates the enumerators to systematically and scientifically carry out the survey in the second stage,’ said Madhusudan R Naik, Chairman of KSBCC in a statement. Since all the residential households have been connected by electricity, if the households are identified with RR Meter numbers, no houses will be left outside the purview of the proposed survey, he added.

The survey work is targeted to be carried out during the Dasara school holidays, between September 22 and October 7.