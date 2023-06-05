Bengaluru: 50 more Indira Canteens to come up in silicon city

Bengaluru: Soon after new government takes over, CM Siddaramaiah is focusing more on the renovation of Indira canteens. A few days ago, he had instructed the officials to prepare a new food menu in the canteens and provide high quality food at a low price. Again, preparations are underway to open 50 new Indira canteens in Bengaluru.

Indira canteens are quenching the hunger of the poor in every ward of the city. Mobile canteens are serving the wards where there is no canteen building. In addition to this, 50 new Indira canteens are going to be opened in Silicon City.

The state government is all set to revive Indira Canteen despite the financial difficulties. It has been decided to open 50 new Indira canteens in the city this year.

As per the instructions of the government, BBMP has decided to increase the number of Indira Canteen from 198 to 250. It has planned to establish 250 Indira canteens including 24 mobile Indira canteens. 15 crore additional grant is needed to make Indira Canteen high-tech and provide high quality food. Therefore, the corporation has submitted a proposal to the government for additional grant. Inspite of five guarantees, CM Siddaramaiah has offered to give a grant to Indira Canteen. They have already released an emergency grant of one lakh for each Indira Canteen. In addition, BBMP has decided to construct a new Indira Canteen for those who come to Vidhana Souda, Vikas Souda, legislators home and work there. A proposal has already been submitted to the Chief Minister in this regard.