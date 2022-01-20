Bengaluru: Akshaya Patra to vaccinate 25,000 people

Bengaluru: The Akshaya Patra Foundation continues its pursuit to vaccinate the underprivileged people, especially in the rural areas. The foundation has launched a 20-day incentivised vaccination camp at its kitchen premises in and around Jigani on January 10, which will primarily focus on individuals who are eligible for their second dose or booster dose. The aim is to vaccinate 25,000 people in this semi-urban, industrial area. Till date, 5,000 people have been vaccinated. Previously, the Foundation held a successful campaign and gave first dose of vaccination to over 15,000 people.

The Foundation strives to address vaccine hesitancy among marginalised populations through its incentivised vaccination drives. Every person receives pre-jab refreshments; post-jab lunch, and a Raksha Kit—a customised ration kit with groceries for 21 meal servings—all free of cost. Each Raksha Kit consists of one kg rice, one kg wheat flour, 500 gm tur dal, 500 gm desi chana, 500 gm green moong whole, 250 gm peanuts, 200 gm turmeric powder, one kg sugar, one kg salt, one litre refined oil and one bar of soap.

This initiative is sponsored by corporate partners, CME, NetApp, HSBC, IndusInd and Wells Fargo. Sakaria Hospitals is the vaccination facilitator for the camp. The Foundation collaborates with a volunteering partner for manpower requirements. People can walk in for vaccination between 11 am and 4 pm. The Foundation has so far vaccinated over 1 lakh individuals across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It aims to cover 2 lakh individuals across the country in the next 3-4 months.