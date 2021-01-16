Bengaluru: City hospitals gear up for Covid-19 vaccination

Bengaluru: Hospitals in the State capital are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination as the first shield against the dreaded virus. Healthcare workers are first in line to be vaccinated.

At Ace Suhas Hospital here, a separate room has been arranged for its staff for observation after being vaccinated. Though there is no clarity on the date the hospital is looking forward to January 16, the day finalised for the vaccination of healthcare workers.

"We have not yet received any information from the DHO Office regarding vaccination and how the process will take place. Our staffers are well trained to administer the vaccine. All our staff members are expected to get vaccinated. However, as yet we aren't really sure about the date, tentatively we are looking at January 16 for the vaccination. We are very well prepared for any situation," Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Medical Director, Ace Multi-Speciality Hospital, told The Hans India.

The hospital has a storage facility to store the vaccine.

"We would have to see if we have to go to a vaccine site or if the vaccine will be delivered to the hospital," he stated.

Dr Hiremath remarked that the healthcare professionals are taking the vaccine first so that they can take care of their patients.

Welcoming the government's decision to put healthcare workers on priority for the vaccination, medical director, Regal Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dr Suri Raju V said that his hospital has 100 members including doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who have registered for vaccination.

"Private doctors, healthcare workers, and hospitals are ready to extend a helping hand for the vaccination. We are a part of healthcare service and we want to help the public and as in any case frontline workers should be protected so that the rest of the population can be taken care of , We expect the vaccine to be our armour to fight against pandemic," he said.

Dr Harish Pillai from Aster India, Aster DM Healthcare, said that the hospital is prepared for the vaccination. The healthcare unit has participated in the dry run.

"It has helped us to train our personnel and remove any snags when the actual roll-out happens. The other aspect is that we have active support from all the districts - district medical officers and their personnel have been hand-holding our team to ensure we meet all the guidelines published by the government," Pillai said.