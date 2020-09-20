Bengaluru City’s popular cultural space Kalagrama to be tourist spot 

Bengaluru: The popular cultural space Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, near Bengaluru University campus hit headlines some years back when fire gutted the light room and other portions of the auditorium on December 17, 2018. Later it was reopened by January 2020 after the Kannada and culture department spent 75 lakhs rupees for repair. Now the Department of Kannada and Culture has taken the new initiative to develop Kaligrama campus at Mallathahalli as a training centre for various arts and cultural and promote it as a tourist spot.

The sources claim that, department of Kannada and Culture has prepared the plans to make Kalagrama an international tourist spot. Kalagrama, spread over 30 acres in the heart of the city is maintained by Kannadda and Culture department, but due to lack of proper infrastructure, only a handful of programs are held every year.

"Most theatre groups in Bengaluru can't afford big places like Chowdaiah Memorial Hall. Only two spaces in Bengaluru are now run by the government Ravindra Kalakshetra and Kalagrama. The area around Ravindra Kalakshetra has turned commercial which is very difficult. Kalagrama is a great space dedicated to theatre, but the problem is proper infrastructure. So the government has taken this issue as serious and planning to take it big" says Supreeth, theatre artist.

The project, conceived in 2001 when SM Krishna was the chief minister, took a definite shape in 2003 at Mallathahalli facing the ring roadside of Jnanabharathi campus. It gained popularity among theatre lovers after 2013-14 by hosting a string of theatre activities and performances. This government-run venue remained neglected by the authorities all these years. Kalagrama is a space for Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Praadhikara, National School of Drama, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts and four open theatres.

According to the report Minister CT. Ravi had instructed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive development plan, construct a new guest house, 365 days cultural activities and cultural camps under different departments. Various cultural events including drama, music and dance are organized for different levels to promote young talents across the state. It also said that the Department of Tourism has also collaborated to develop the tourist center.

Speaking to Hans India, senior official from Kannada and Culture, said "Many groups are not even aware of how other cultural palaces look because theatre troupes in the south-western part of the city were depending on this Kalagrama. The demand for spaces like Kalagrama is higher because it has ample parking space and greenery.

There is a great space and atmosphere for cultural activities. Due to lack of infrastructure there was not much activity. There is now a plan for the development of the Kalagrama to different levels in a few days, The budget of the project will be finalised in a few days".