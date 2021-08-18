Bengaluru co comes out with special edition watches to celebrate India's space program

BENGALURU: Bangalore Watch Company has brought out a new collection of watches to pay tribute to five decades of India's space programme. With this collection named Apogee, BWC has become the first watch brand to create a specific line of automatic watches to celebrate the Indian space program.

"The Indian space program is a constant source of inspiration for a billion people. What started with humble beginnings in Thumba village near Trivandrum in the 1960s, is now a world-leader in indigenous satellite launch vehicles and the exploration of our solar system. At Bangalore Watch CompanyTM we are committed to making world-class watches that tell inspiring stories from 21st century India, and this is a story we're proud to tell." said Nirupesh Joshi, founder and creative director of the brand.

"The watches from the Apogee collection are machined out of a single block of titanium, uses a Swiss automatic movement, has a 3D engraving of the Aryabhatta satellite on the case back, and uses a fumé technique for gradient dial colours. These watches make for excellent conversation starters that our owners will love to sport," says Mercy Amalraj, founder and head of customer experience.

As part of the launch, the brand also announced a Limited Edition watch with dials made of a Meteorite rock recovered from Sweden. These dials from the Muonionalusta meteorite have unique patterns formed due to millions of years of slow-cooling in space. This pattern is impossible to reproduce on earth. Each watch is unique, and no two watches are alike.

"Meteorites are outer space rocks, they mostly burn up when entering Earth's atmosphere, but some of them make it through. We found one such rock, and worked with our manufacturing partners in Switzerland to create watch dials from it. Because of the rarity of the material and the challenges in manufacturing, we can only make small batches at a time," says Nirupesh Joshi.

"Our customers are young executives and business owners, the Apogee collection is an addition to their collection as an avant-garde watch with a futuristic design, and an incredible backstory that we're all proud of. These are very unique watches that become excellent conversation pieces" says Mercy Amalraj.

The collection consists of four watches - Horizon, Supernova, Deepspace and Extraterrestrial - with a Meteorite dial. All four watches are powered by Swiss Automatic movements, house Sapphire crystals with cases formed with Grade 2 Titanium. The collections are designed and built in Bangalore. With prices starting at Rs 68,000 the watches are available for purchase directly from the Bangalore Watch Company™ website www.bangalorewatchco.in for shipping worldwide.