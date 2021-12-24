Bengaluru College Students Can Earn Money While Learning In The Institute

The education system has became expensive and the vivid affect had affected a lot of lives and their learning process. As an initiative, to help the students the college in Bengaluru had given the students to earn. Many educational institutions provide a large number of placements, Dairy Science College in Bengaluru has enabled that its final-year BTech students begin earning while still in completing their course.



The students can earn by being part of their training under the Centre's Rural Entrepreneurship Awareness Development Yojana (READY), the institution, has given the opportunity to its final-year students to produce and sell milk-based value-added goods utilising its technologies. The institute is the Karnataka's oldest dairy sciences institute.

Modern technologies created by the institution for hygienic and scientific production items such as organic ghee, Greek yoghurt, lassi, paneer, kulfi, srikand, and cold-pressed coconut oil are coming in handy. To guarantee that students learn entrepreneurial skills, the production and sale processes are carried out by students as their own business under the name 'Utkrushta.'

Dr. Mahesh Kumar G., their mentor and READY co-ordinator said that in November, they launched the new education policy's earn-while-learn initiative. With the help of seed money of 25,000 provided by the institution, they had generated a total profit of about 1.2 lakh by December 6. In less than a month, the students have sold roughly 1,000 kilogrammes, and demand for the product is rapidly increasing. Also the o rganic ghee, which costs $250 per kilogramme, has been the best-seller.

He explained that the goal of forcing students to participate in the creation and sale of these things is to prepare them as thorough entrepreneurs who would be able to start their own firms as soon as they graduate from college. The students' business is also a way for the college to exhibit technology that can assist dairy farmers raise their income. The institution also intends to offer training in the use of these technologies to rural entrepreneurs.

The process of production is well-organized, with seven distinct duties spanning from raw material procurement to quality management, plant and machinery cleansing and sanitization, and marketing and sales. He explains that each group will take turns doing all of the chores so that they gain experience in all elements, including packaging.