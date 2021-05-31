Bengaluru: Engineering students develop model to convert old vehicles to electric vehicles

Bengaluru: With the environment in focus one of the solutions put forth to reduce the carbon footprint is the use of electric vehicles.

The final year engineering students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru have developed a sustainable model to convert old vehicles to electric in less than Rs 90,000.

Usually a project by the engineering students is only an engineering prototype which at maximum can be considered for showcase but in this case it was considered for practical usage. The EV's are predicted to have a stronghold over the market given that under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, the Government of India aims to replace 30% of the country's automobiles with electric variants, by 2030.

The developers of the project say that their innovation targets the middle class customers who are willing to retain their IC engine vehicles even after being directed to abandon after 12 years of usage in view of environmental concerns.

For this project a 15-year-old car was purchased and modified into an eco-friendly electric car. The performance of the petrol engine car and modified electric car is tested under same travel range of 40 km and the results showed that the fuel cost incurred per kilometer travel is reduced in case of the modified car.

Bharat Y Kashyap, Chidanand Kashyap, Guruprasad K, Punith R, Shashank R V, Vishnu Appayya, Prathik, Dadabasha Saudhagar Rakshith Gowda, Assistant Professor and guide Prof Sadashive Gowda, Principal at Vidyavardhaka college of Engineering, Mysuru are the brains behind the invention. Gowda says the product is economical.

He further elaborates that usually electric cars are costly and the government has ordered for the scrapping of vehicles which are more than 15 years old. "There is a law where you can convert IC engine, either petrol or Diesel to LPG and can get the new RC and for this authorised service stations are there whereas there is no rule to convert into EV. So in order to create awareness the students came up with a sustainable model to convert existing old vehicles to EV.

This can be applied to cars and auto rickshaws. This will allow many startups to evolve and create local job opportunities to manufacture batteries, motors, components and assembling. Normally this process takes more than 2 lakh but the students have achieved this by spending 91,000. Almost 50% of the cost is reduced and it gives a mileage of 70kms. Rather than scrapping, we are rebranding as EV," the principal added.

"Now what we request from the government is to make a law to convert old IC vehicles to EV as we do with LPG and standardise the procedure so we get permission to do so for many and run it on roads without any trouble. All aerodynamic standards will be retained as per original vehicle only engines will change.

College is preparing a draft to share with the Ministry of transportation, Govt of India so this can be considered. Students have registered a startup also under the name E-IGHT," Gowda informed.