Bengaluru hospital launches teleconsultation for transgenders

Bengaluru: For members of the transgender community, getting medical care is an uphill task. There have been instances of medical providers/practitioners refusing to offer services to transgender community. However, Manipal Hospitals has always offered exclusive services for the transgender community. The group has made efforts to break the barrier and bridge the gap between trans individuals and medical practitioners for the betterment of their physical and mental health. Manipal Hospitals has done this initiative without bias or gender discrimination. In continuance of this service, Manipal Hospitals will be launching a teleconsultation service on the occasion of Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday.

Speaking on the initiative, Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals, said, "We understand the challenges faced by transgenders, and Manipal Hospitals has always been in the forefront of breaking the barriers. We will ease the process to reach out for any medical support. We want every member of the trans community to break their silence and share the needs with our medical experts. This is an attempt by Manipal Hospitals to clear the medical roadblocks for transgenders and to come forward and openly share their health issues. We, at Manipal Hospitals, are making an effort to provide medical care to the community in a timely and cost-effective manner."

The initiative has already witnessed 60 members lining up for the consultation services. Among the 60, are renowned transgender activists. One of them is Akkai Padmashali, a transgender activist and the first transgender person in Karnataka to register their marriage. Along with Akkai Padmashali, other transgender activists too will participate in the teleconsultation program.

Speaking on the initiative, Akkai Padmashali, said, "Manipal Hospitals has always remained unique in their initiative and have supported us by covering up to 3,000 members for vaccination as a value add, celebrated National Days by honouring as the chief guest. The video consultation with a nominal fee of INR 250 is definitely a welcoming platform to our trans community. I myself have registered for consultation and appreciate the efforts of the doctors who will be addressing on mental health specifically and the general health issues with gender transformation surgeries."

Teleconsultations will be initiated from the 31st March and continue till 2nd April 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm. Specialists from the hospital will answer the queries of the transgender community.

Members of the trans community can reach out to a dedicated phone number (+91 8951146852 OR +91 9731122666) to avail the video consultation service, at a nominal consultation fee of Rs 250.