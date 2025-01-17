Live
Bengaluru: Man Arrested for Unauthorised Ticketing on KSRTC Bus, Conductor Suspended
Highlights
A man was arrested for illegally issuing tickets on a KSRTC bus, while the conductor who facilitated the malpractice was suspended. KSRTC vows to improve monitoring to prevent such incidents.
A man named Revanth was caught selling tickets on a KSRTC bus without permission. He was using a ticket machine that belonged to the bus conductor, Naveen T N. Revanth gave free tickets to women and took money from men without giving them tickets. This happened on January 14, 2025.
A passenger noticed Revanth wasn’t wearing a uniform and asked him about it. Revanth then said that officials are paid to ignore these problems. This made people angry. The conductor Naveen was suspended for breaking rules, and Revanth was arrested for his actions.
KSRTC has promised to investigate and make sure such mistakes don’t happen again. They have also told the conductor to stay away from work while they look into the matter.
