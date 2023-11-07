Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane express highway work still incomplete

Bengaluru: The work of the new Bangalore-Mysore 10-lane expressway highway, which created a lot of noise, has not been completed. In the meantime, the work has not been completed and the concerned contractor has abandoned it. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been constructed at a cost of thousands of crores of rupees and inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. However, on the 10-lane highway, six lanes are reserved for vehicles and four lanes are reserved for service roads. However, the work on the service road has not been completed so far.

The works have stopped in midway here and there. Due to this, the motorists plying on the service road are in trouble. Also, the number of accidents on the service road is also increasing. In addition, the DBL company, which had obtained the contract for the work, has not constructed the overpass, underpass, and sky walkers on the highway, but has stopped the work halfway. This has also caused outrage among the locals.

Due to the lack of work on the 10-lane expressway highway, the motorists are in trouble. Even if it rains, it will not be possible to drive on the service road. Since the toll rate on the highway is expensive, most of the vehicles are using the service road. In such a case, the concerned contractor has not completed the work. During the work, the land was leased from many farmers and their tools were kept in the land. But after finishing the work, the tools were taken away and the owner of the leased land was not given the money.

Farmers have also complained to the District Collector about this. In this regard, Mandya District Collector Dr. Kumar has also written to the National Highways Authority and instructed them to complete the work. In the background of the non-completion of service roads of 10-lane expressway highway, motorists are struggling.