Bengaluru: New horticulture facility set up for students

Bengaluru: Orchids The International School (OIS) recently inaugurated a new Horticulture facility at its Horamavu branch in Bengaluru. The environmental activist, Rajeshwari, graced the unveiling ceremony. She is known for resolving various environmental issues, including sustainable menstruation, plastic ban, garbage management, and urban farming. Rajeshwari toured the polyhouse and engaged with the students, sharing her insights and experiences. In her address, she emphasized the significance of love, care, and patience for the success of this horticulture project.

The newly introduced horticulture curriculum, ‘Little Green Fingers,’ will be taught to students from Grades 1 to 10. It incorporates both theoretical and practical classes, allowing students to gain a comprehensive understanding of the subject. The curriculum is designed to provide a weekly class for each grade, giving students hands-on experience in plant growth and cultivation. Once the cultivation program competes, students invite parents and sell the product to them in a farmer market setup called Budding Farmer’s Market.

The Principal of Orchids The International School, Horamavu, Dr. Anitha Jeyaraj expressed her excitement about this initiative saying, “At Orchids, we have formulated our curriculum to provide students with a holistic learning experience. The horticulture curriculum is aimed at educating children on conservation and understanding farming. It aligns with our school’s commitment to fostering environmental consciousness. Through this curriculum, we are confident we will nurture future eco-warriors and conservationists in the coming years.” The program at Orchids focuses on minimum space utility for maximum vegetation production. It provides children with the hands-on learning experience of crop cultivation.