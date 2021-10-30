Bengaluru: No new guidelines for Deepavali celebrations

Bengaluru: Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said there are no new guidelines for celebrating Deepawali. "In the light of Covid-19, we have gained knowledge that special guidelines will arrive from the central government. We are still waiting for them from the State government. The public will be informed about the precautions and guidelines soon."



On green crackers, the BBMP chief added that bursting of green crackers is part of the recommendation list prepared by the Technical Advisory Committee but there is no mandate to only burst green crackers.

He also noted that like every year, firecrackers will be sold at specific grounds. "For the sale of firecrackers, several grounds have been allocated and permission has been granted. The public will be allowed in these premises and the Police Commissioner has been informed of this," he added.