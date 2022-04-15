Bengaluru: Plot owners worried as wrong property tax info posted on BDA website

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Monday allowed residents of BDA sites to pay property tax for the year 2022-23. However, the information on property tax of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) is being shown wrongly on the BDA's website, causing concern among the residents.

"I have a 30x40 sq.ft site in the F sector of 5th Block of the layout. I have to pay Rs 791 as tax as per the rate fixed by the BDA. However, on the BDA website my property tax amount is being shown as Rs 2,635. I am in a state of shock," said one of the property owners, J Venkateshappa.

Another owner, Nagarathna, who has a site in the D Sector of the 7th Block, is also facing the same problem.

In 2021, the BDA decided to impose maintenance fees on the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda project site. The house plot owners had raised concerns over the BDA's decision without providing the necessary infrastructure to build houses. However, in July the same year, it withdrew the order.

Some even paid before the BDA announced withdrawing its decision to collect maintenance fees. It is being suspected that the property tax has been clubbed with maintenance fees which explains the flaw on the BDA website. Over 400 people are facing the same problem. AS Surya Kiran of the NPK Layout Residents Open Forum demanded that the authorities immediately address the issue.

"Last year I paid the tax amount including the maintenance fees. Though the BDA then waived the maintenance fee it has not refunded the amount I had paid. Even this time the property tax amount is also shown on the website, along with the maintenance fees.

BDA Commissioner MB Rajesha Gowda said that the order was issued on this matter last year.

"I have not noticed any wrong details on the website regarding property tax. In a couple of cases this could have happened. If the property tax calculation is entered incorrectly on the website, residents can file a complaint with the local revenue officer. We are going to take action to correct the errors." said BDA Finance member SM Ramaprasad.