Bengaluru: South Western Railways celebrates Republic Day

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway celebrated the 73rd Republic Day at the Railway Institute Grounds, Mahatma Gandhi Railway Colony, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh, who was the chief guest unfurled the Tri-colour. Later, he inspected the parade and took guard of honour from Railway Protection Force.

Shilpi Singh, Divisional President, South Women's Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) presented thermal tumblers, towels and water dispensers, which were sponsored by SWRWWO, to patients at Railway Hospital and AnugrahaCovid Care Centre, on this occasion.

Delivering his speech at Rail Soudha, General Manager Sanjeev Kishore said that due to remarkable resilience and unwavering commitment displayed by the railwaysamidst the pandemic, gross originating revenue in this financial year has increased 65% from the last year, to Rs. 4,385 Crore. SWR has carried 31.64 Million Tonnes of Freight, 20% more than corresponding period last year, during this financial year up to December 2021. Sixnew BFNV rakes have been inducted for loading of steel. Two parcel cargo express trains have commenced operations between Yesvantpur - Okhla (NR) and Vasco-da-gama - Azara (NFR).

Punctuality of SWR has been impressive during this year and it is currently placed 3rd in Indian Railways on punctuality front.

SWR has been able to usher in an extraordinary growth in development of infrastructure by commissioning 169 km of doubling. It has electrified 232 route km on its network in this financial year and is aiming to complete electrification of another 200 + route km in next two months. Electronic interlocking has been commissioned at 10 stations to improve the reliability of signalling.

He further said that towards Mission Raftaar, sectional speed has been raised for over a length of 317 km in this year, resulting in saving of running time of nearly 40 minutes. To improve safety, 147 km of Complete Track Renewal has been completed. Permanent Speed Restrictions have been removed / relaxed at 18 locations. Five ROB and 12 RUBs / subways have been constructed during this financial year. Eleven manned LC gates have been closed so far this year. As a result of all these inputs, 32 Express/Passenger trains have been speeded up.

Average speed of goods trains has nearly doubled in last two years and SWR presently is one of the few zones that is consistently crossing average speed of 50 kmph for freight trains. He told further that the augmentation of passenger amenities has been a mission area and as part of this 14 foot over bridges and 21 high level platforms have been completed. Lifts have been commissioned at four stations and Digital Passenger Announcement systems have been provided at 24 stations. Video Surveillance System has been commissioned at 5 stations with a view to improvingpassenger security in the zone.

Vandana Srivastava, President, South Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization unfurled the Tricolor at Railway High School. Around 85 grocery kits consisting rice dal, oil, aata etc.,were distributed by SWRWWO to the housekeeping staff at Rail Soudha and railway colonies.