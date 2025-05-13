Bengaluru to get a new look with ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’

Bengaluru: “Greater Bengaluru will come into existence in a few days. Then, through the Swachhta Abhiyan, a clean Bengaluru will be built by disposing garbage in the city. Through this, Bengaluru will be given a new look,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DCM DK Shivakumar spoke at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 4 MLD capacity reservoir by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency on Monday.

“The project that was laid today will provide water to about 30,000 houses and 2.50 lakh people. In this area, 130 crores will be spent on roads, 43 crores on flyovers, 320 crores on other ward development, a new flyover at a cost of 650 crores, your property records will be digitized and sent to your doorstep free of cost. This will be done in a big way soon. A trust map project will be implemented to avoid having to go to the office to get planning permission to build a house in an area of 50X80,” he said.

“Bengaluru is being given a new look through Greater Bengaluru. It will be launched in two to three days. Immediately after that, a cleanliness campaign will be launched in Bengaluru. Wherever the public tells about garbage in Bengaluru by calling the corporation’s helpline, the corporation will clean it. In this way, a clean Bengaluru will be created,” he said.

“We have been delivering on our promises. If there is a government that has fulfilled its promises properly, it is the only one that is Congress-led. When the BJP government was in power earlier, did they promise to deposit Rs 15 lakh in your account and give you alms? We have given this guarantee scheme because the prices of essential commodities have sky-rocketed and incomes have plummeted under the BJP government. We have given this scheme so that your life can run smoothly amidst the price hike,” he said.

“Srinivas used to say, ‘Build a school and a hospital in this constituency.’ DK Shivakumar is committed to building a new school wherever the MLAs find land or if there is an old school land, give it to them. The corporation is also looking for land for the construction of a hospital,” he assured.

“Ambedkar said that for the progress of society, women should also progress. All castes, religions, and constitutions should be protected and justice should be provided to all classes through the constitution. AC Srinivas has entered the history page of this constituency through the water works project being carried out today. Srinivas is implementing this project to provide permanent drinking water to your homes,” he said. “There is strength in unity. Congress tries to unite everyone. But BJP is trying to divide everyone. Srinivas is trying to solve your problems.

There are many poor people in this constituency. Our government is here to help you in your life,” he said.

“Just recently, they have come forward to supply tanker water to every house for Rs 650 through the Cauvery, Sanchari Cauvery project. This project has been implemented to prevent tanker water mafia. Through this project, pure Cauvery water is being supplied to every house. After I came to power, the Cauvery fifth phase project has been implemented. Then, an additional 6 TMC of water has been provided to supply to Bangalore. In this way, drinking water can be supplied to Bangalore for the next 30-40 years,” he said.

Now, treated water is being supplied to the lakes of Nelamangala and Kolar. Now, only Rs 1,000 can be paid to get Cauvery water connection for small houses. In the last assembly elections, the people of this constituency stood behind AC Srinivas and gave us the strength that you gave us by winning 136 seats. During the Lok Sabha elections, you blessed the Congress party by voting for it without wavering. I have come here to repay this debt of yours,” he said.

“God does not give blessings or curses. He only gives opportunities. What matters is what we do when we get the opportunity. After Srinivas became an MLA, he would come to me at least three times a week and discuss your constituency. He would keep mentioning issues like drinking water, sewage, and roads. He would not talk about the five guarantee schemes that we had given. He would only talk about the work that needs to be done in his constituency,” he said.