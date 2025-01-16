Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Uncle’s Alleged Blackmail

A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru reportedly took her own life after facing alleged blackmail from her uncle, according to police officials. The accused, identified as Praveen Singh, is now in custody.

The woman, Suhasi Singh, was employed at a prominent IT company in the city. On January 12, she set herself ablaze after allegedly being threatened with the release of her private videos by her uncle. The incident occurred at a private hotel near the Kundalahalli metro station during a meeting between the two to resolve the matter. Suhasi succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The HAL police, who are handling the investigation, disclosed that a pen drive containing incriminating material was recovered from the accused. The device has been sent for forensic analysis to gather further evidence.

The police revealed that Suhasi had been subjected to continuous harassment by her uncle, who allegedly used private content to coerce her. The woman’s decision to meet him at the hotel was reportedly aimed at resolving the situation. However, the encounter escalated, leading to the tragic outcome.

Praveen Singh was apprehended shortly after the incident, and he now faces charges related to blackmail and abetment of suicide.

In light of the incident, officials have urged individuals experiencing distress to seek help. Suicide prevention helplines, including Sumaitri (011-23389090) and Sneha Foundation (044-24640050), are available for those in need.