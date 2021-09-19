Bengaluru: Youth fakes own kidnap to extort Rs 5 lakh from father

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police have tracked a 20-year-old youngster, who allegedly faked his own kidnap in an attempt to extort Rs 5 lakh from his father.

The youngster, Makthum Saab, 20, a resident of Kurubarahalli, Mahalakshmipuram, is a private employee. Makthum Saab confessed that he had spent a lot of money on his girlfriend until her death in a road accident in August.

To fulfil his desire for branded clothes and mobile phones, took a loan of Rs 3 lakh.

On September 13, Makthum's father Ghani Saab filed a police complaint saying unidentified miscreants had abducted his son and were demanding Rs 5 lakh. He further said that his son left home on September 12 and since his phone had been switched off.

The city cops swung into action and found that Makthum was in Tirupati where he went in a car. Officials realised there was something fishy and kept an eye on him in Tirupati.

Another team of police officials began searching for the abductors. But they soon realised that he wasn't kidnapped and detained him before bringing him back to the city on September 14 evening.