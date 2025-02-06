Bengaluru's Groundwater Depletes as Extraction Hits 100%

Bengaluru's groundwater levels have reached a critical stage, with both urban and rural areas extracting 100 per cent of available reserves in 2024, according to a report by the Central Groundwater Board (CGWB). The city’s reliance on groundwater has led to severe depletion, raising concerns about long-term sustainability.

Karnataka’s overall groundwater extraction stands at 68.4 per cent, an increase from 66.3 per cent in 2023. While the state remains within the "safe" category, experts warn that the growing dependency on groundwater is alarming. Bengaluru, in particular, has been extracting nearly double the amount it can replenish for over a decade, making the situation increasingly unsustainable.

Data from the Karnataka Groundwater Directorate classifies Bengaluru’s reserves as "over-exploited," highlighting the urgent need for intervention. The report warns that without immediate measures, the city may face an irreversible groundwater crisis.

With summer approaching, Bengaluru is expected to witness a significant dip in groundwater levels, particularly in areas such as Mahadevapura and Whitefield. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued a public advisory, urging residents to reduce groundwater dependency and seek alternative water sources.

A BWSSB survey identified 80 wards, including 110 villages, as highly dependent on groundwater and at risk of acute water shortages. Officials emphasized the need for residents in these high-risk areas to transition to Cauvery water connections for long-term sustainability.

To mitigate the crisis, BWSSB is promoting rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment as essential solutions. Additionally, the Cauvery Phase 5 Project has increased water supply to the city, offering a more stable alternative to groundwater extraction.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasanth Manohar stated, "Residents in high-risk wards must shift from borewell dependency to Cauvery water. The new infrastructure developments will ensure better access to safe drinking water."

The state government is also considering stricter regulations on borewell drilling and implementing incentives for rainwater harvesting in residential and commercial buildings. However, experts argue that without a comprehensive water conservation policy, Bengaluru’s water crisis will continue to escalate.

The ongoing water crisis is expected to impact daily life, with many residential communities already experiencing reduced borewell output. Industries and commercial establishments relying on groundwater may face operational challenges due to stricter regulations and declining availability.

Experts highlight that without immediate conservation efforts, Bengaluru’s long-standing groundwater depletion could lead to severe urban water shortages, affecting millions of residents. Sustainable water management policies, coupled with large-scale awareness programs, will be critical in addressing the crisis.